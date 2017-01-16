Clark County councilman gets call from Donald Trump after appear - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clark County councilman gets call from Donald Trump after appearance on Fox News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President-elect Donald Trump made a call to a Charlestown, Ind., councilman after his appearance on Fox and Friends. 

Clark County, Ind., councilman David Abbott was on the Fox News show Monday talking about celebrities dropping out of Friday's inauguration. 

"I think we give the celebrities too much credit," Abbott said. Really, the product is what sells the item, and I believe we have a product in Donald Trump in that he's proved himself as being a businessman. I sat here seven months ago and asked the American people to vote for Donald Trump for president, and against all odds the man pulls it out ... So the man can do some great things." 

Abbott is clearly a a strong Trump supporter, something the President-elect wanted to thank him for personally.

Abbott posted on Facebook after getting a phone call from Trump, saying, "That's a phone call I will never forget! Let's all come together now to support our new President and help Make America Great Again!"

