Lady Tron's serving up food with a retro outer-space vibe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- January is National Soup Month.

Keith Kaiser traveled to New Albany, IN in search of soup. Lady Tron's is a quirky soup and sandwich shop with a retro outer space vibe.

The space on the corner of Bank Street and Market Street has been at that location since 1957, formerly known as Little Chef.

Now as Lady Tron's, the restaurant has an out-of-this-world theme and a brand new menu.

Summer Sieg, the owner of Lady Tron's, plans to have some regular sandwiches and mix up the offering of soups.

Lady Tron's is open 6 days a week, closed Wednesdays.

