City officials deny report that Louisville is finalist for NBA expansion team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A report on blogging website 16winsaring.com saying Louisville is in the running for an NBA team is false.

The website reported that Mayor Greg Fischer and other officials were meeting with representatives from the NBA on Tuesday. A representative from Mayor Greg Fischer's office says that's not true, and the mayor isn't even in town. 

Louisville has a NBA-ready arena in the KFC Yum! Center.

