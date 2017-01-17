Celebrate!  Actress Betty White turns 95

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Happy birthday, Betty White!

The actress turns 95 on January 17th. She was born in 1922 in Oak Park, Illinois.

She's best remembered for two iconic television rolls. She started as a devious Sue Ann Nivens on the classic 1970s "Mary Tyler Moore Show." But most remember her best as the ditzy Rose Nylund on the "Golden Girls."

White is the widow of tv game show host Allen Ludden. She still acts and is known for her tireless efforts on behalf of animals.

