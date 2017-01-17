Governor Bevin expected to announce new U of L trustees - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Governor Bevin expected to announce new U of L trustees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is expected to announce a new Board of Trustees for the University of Louisville on Tuesday. 

Governor Bevin took to his YouTube channel last week to announce that he picked a new ten member board. He says a selection committee narrowed the search of candidates from 100 to 30.

Bevin hand picked the new board from the 30 finalists, but he has been quiet about who he's picked.

The Governor made the decision last June to abolish the board and appoint his own. But the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, which is U of L's accreditation agency, placed the school on a one year probation as a result of that decision.

In a letter, the SACS said there's evidence Governor Bevin's decision to abolish the board placed U of L out of compliance with the agency's standards regarding undue political influence and the removal of leadership. Recently, Bevin said U of L is no longer in danger of losing its accreditation.

The state supreme court has already agreed to hear a continuing legal challenge from Attorney General Andy Beshear to Bevin's dismantling of the U of L board last year. 

