Governor Bevin expected to announce new U of L trustees

An LMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call that a child was in cardiac arrest early Saturday morning.

Officials are estimating the two and-a-half hour trip from Louisville to Hopkinsville could take about four hours.

Transportation officials urge drivers to have a plan as total solar eclipse is one month away

According to court documents in the case, Mekielle Pullins allegedly sent videos of her choking her toddler son to the boy's father.

Indiana mother of 3 children at the center of Tuesday Amber Alert now charged with attempted murder

Police arrested two men on Friday wanted for a string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky.

An animal farm recently opens in southern Indiana. After at least a decade, the owners' longtime dream to bring more animals and good news to their small community becomes a reality.

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is expected to announce a new Board of Trustees for the University of Louisville on Tuesday.

Governor Bevin took to his YouTube channel last week to announce that he picked a new ten member board. He says a selection committee narrowed the search of candidates from 100 to 30.

Bevin hand picked the new board from the 30 finalists, but he has been quiet about who he's picked.

The Governor made the decision last June to abolish the board and appoint his own. But the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, which is U of L's accreditation agency, placed the school on a one year probation as a result of that decision.

In a letter, the SACS said there's evidence Governor Bevin's decision to abolish the board placed U of L out of compliance with the agency's standards regarding undue political influence and the removal of leadership. Recently, Bevin said U of L is no longer in danger of losing its accreditation.

The state supreme court has already agreed to hear a continuing legal challenge from Attorney General Andy Beshear to Bevin's dismantling of the U of L board last year.

