MLK parade turns violent when 8 shot in Miami

An LMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call that a child was in cardiac arrest early Saturday morning.

Officials are estimating the two and-a-half hour trip from Louisville to Hopkinsville could take about four hours.

Transportation officials urge drivers to have a plan as total solar eclipse is one month away

According to court documents in the case, Mekielle Pullins allegedly sent videos of her choking her toddler son to the boy's father.

Indiana mother of 3 children at the center of Tuesday Amber Alert now charged with attempted murder

Police arrested two men on Friday wanted for a string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky.

Suspects arrested for string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky

An animal farm recently opens in southern Indiana. After at least a decade, the owners' longtime dream to bring more animals and good news to their small community becomes a reality.

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

(Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP). Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue paramedics lift a woman after she lost consciousness after several were injured in a shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Miami-Dade, Fla., Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

MIAMI (AP) - A national holiday celebrating nonviolence and Martin Luther King Jr. erupted into mayhem when eight people were shot at a park named after the slain civil rights leader.

Hundreds of people had gathered in the park after the annual MLK Day parade in the Liberty City neighborhood, and the shooting sent people running in all directions Monday afternoon. Police said they were not sure what started the shooting.

The wounded ranged in age from 11 to 30. Only one of those shot was in critical condition Monday.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez tweeted that it was a "shameful closing" to the parade.

"Certainly not what the followers of Dr. King Jr. want out of our community," he wrote.

Miami-Dade Detective Daniel Ferrin said two suspects were questioned and two guns had been recovered.

The parade has been a tradition since the 1970s. People gather on the streets to barbecue, listen to music and celebrate King's life.

The shots rang out around 3:40 p.m. as bikers and ATV riders roared past in celebration. Their motto: "Bikes up, Guns down," The Miami Herald reported.

Police evacuated and closed the park after the shootings.

Terrell Dandy, who was in the park, said it was peaceful until he heard three gunshots. Then the crowd began to stampede out of the park.

"It was good until you had these idiots out there shooting," Dandy told the newspaper. "It was just a bunch of commotion."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.