POLICE: Louisville man living near school arrested after explosives found in home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after several explosives were found in his home -- a violation of a legal EPO he had signed.

According to an arrest report, it happened on Friday, just after 2 p.m., at the home of 27-year-old Michael Beck on Homeview Drive, near the intersection of Utah Avenue and Central Avenue.

Police say they were called to assist the Metro Louisville Home Incarceration Program and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on a house check of an inmate, 27-year-old Lindsye Beck. According to the arrest report, Lindsye Beck was on home incarceration, living at the home of Michael Beck -- and Michael Beck had signed a legal document hours earlier, indicating that he had no weapons in the home.

But police say that when they searched his home, they did indeed find weapons, including several in Michael Beck's room and basement. Police say they found explosives in the basement and in Beck's room. They also allegedly found "items used to make explosives."

According to the arrest report, police then read Beck his Miranda rights, and asked him if there were any further explosives in the home which could harm the officers inside. According to the arrest report, he shook his head -- indicating that there were not -- but after that, officials found another explosive in his room.

According to police, Beck's home is located approximately 50 feet from Frayser Elementary School.

Michael Beck was arrested and charged with violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO -- a misdemeanor. He was taken to Louisville Metro Corrections.

