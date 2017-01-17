Police say Louisville homeowner held accused burglars at gunpoint until officers arrived

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested two people on a charge of burglary.

Debra Watts, 19, and Troy Wright, 31, were arrested early Tuesday morning in the 2700 block of Gardiner Lane, near Taylorsville Road.

According to police records, an officer responded to the location on a report of a burglary in progress. A call about the break-in was received late Monday night.

Police say Watts was able to get inside the home by kicking in the front door.

Investigators say the home's owner arrived at the residence and discovered the front door had been kicked in. Officials say once the homeowner entered the the residence, he saw Watts.

Police records state that Watts was the "lookout" for Wright. She was standing next to the vehicle that the pair used to travel to the home, according to police.

Authorities say the home's owner held Watts and Wright at gunpoint until police arrived.

Police say a black ski mask and black gloves were found inside the location, and that they belonged to Wright.

Wright and Watts are charged with second-degree burglary. They are being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and are expected in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.