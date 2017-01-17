Speed Art Museum celebrates milestone with free admission - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Speed Art Museum celebrates milestone with free admission



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Speed Art Museum is celebrating 90 years with free admission.

The museum will host a day-long birthday celebration this Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The Kentucky Opera, the Louisville Ballet, and the Louisville Orchestra's conductor, Teddy Abrams, will all perform. There will also be gallery talks, art making for families and cake.

Admission is free.  

