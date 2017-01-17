Hardin County suspects arrested after children allegedly found in home with feces, cockroaches

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police say four children, including a newborn, were living in filthy conditions with cockroaches covering floors, walls and even slices of pizza.

Officers said they were floored by the filth inside a home on Beech Street.

"There is absolutely no excuse for a child to have to get on the floor, walk through, to eat, take a bath, in such a deplorable condition as this house," said Elizabethtown Police Officer Virgil Willoughby.

in the 200 block of Beech Street, near N. Mulberry Street, in Elizabethtown on Monday evening, on a report of a domestic dispute between a man and a woman. Once they arrived, they noticed four adults, four children, a dog and two cats inside the home.

According to a police report, the house had a foul odor and was infested with cockroaches.

"They were everywhere, and I do mean everywhere," Willoughby said.

Roaches were spotted on the floors and on food in the kitchen.

"Not just the kitchen, but the other areas of the house," Willoughby said. "Dog and cat feces on the floor."

Police say more roaches were on a baby crib, in bedrooms and crawling out of holes in the walls and floors.

"Even a jar of pickles had cockroaches floating in it," one officer wrote.

Police arrested three people -- 30-year-old Brittany Lieggi, 32-year-old Jackie Thompson and 31-year-old Tiffany Thompson. Lieggi, who police say is the parent of three of the children, is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. Both Jackie Thompson and Tiffany Thompson, who are listed as the parents of the newborn son, are charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a minor.

The three bonded out Tuesday afternoon.

"I wish I didn't get caught in the crossfire of all this," Lieggi said.

She did not want her face on camera but claims she does not live at the home. She said her mother babysits her kids while she works.

"I mean, I just didn't know anything that was going on," she said.

Child protective services removed Lieggi's three children and Thompson's newborn from the home.

"To think that four children are living in these types of conditions, it's completely uncalled for," Willoughby said. "The house should be condemned."

