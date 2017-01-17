Singer Idina Menzel to perform at Louisville Palace - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Singer Idina Menzel to perform at Louisville Palace

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: Louisville Palace) (Image Courtesy: Louisville Palace)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Singer Idina Menzel is coming to Louisville.

The Tony Award-winning performer, known for her performance of the Oscar winning-song "Let It Go" from the movie "Frozen," will perform at the Louisville Palace on Sunday, August 6.

Presale tickets will be available on Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 27 at 12 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $50.50 to $126. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Louisville Palace box office, located at 625 South Fourth Street.

