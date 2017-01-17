New Albany police officer under investigation placed on administ - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Albany police officer under investigation placed on administrative leave

Posted: Updated:
John Hall (source: New Albany Police Department) John Hall (source: New Albany Police Department)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The New Albany Police Department has launched an investigation after an alleged incident in October involving one of its officers. 

According to a news release from New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, the investigation centers on the conduct of Cpl. John Hall during an incident on Oct. 7, 2016. 

Hall's assignment at the time of the alleged incident was 3rd Shift Patrol Division Supervisor.

Bailey says Indiana State Police are conducting an independent investigation and an internal review is ongoing. 

“It is the policy of the New Albany Police Department to fully investigate all employee misconduct allegations and does not disclose specifics of personnel matters," Bailey said in the release. 

Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson has confirmed that a grand jury has been convened to review allegations that Hall used excessive force. 

Bailey says Hall has been with the New Albany Police Department for approximately 21 years. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

