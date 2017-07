LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mike Pence will use Ronald Reagan's family Bible during Friday's inauguration ceremony.

The former Indiana governor will take office as Vice President, just before Donald Trump is sworn in as President.

Reagan's Bible has not been used in an inauguration since Reagan was sworn in as the 40th president.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will administer the oath.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.