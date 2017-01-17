LeRoy Neiman Foundation donates art collection to Muhammad Ali C - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LeRoy Neiman Foundation donates art collection to Muhammad Ali Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Celebrating what would have been Muhammad Ali's 75th birthday today with art. 

The LeRoy Neiman Foundation is donating at least 19 pieces to the Muhammad Ali Center. The famous Athlete of the Century painting will now become a permanent exhibit at the Center. In the past it had been on loan. 

The collection also includes 15 of Ali's original drawings that he gave to Neiman.

"Most of the fights, there was drawing going on between the two of them," said Steven Bond with the LeRoy Neiman Foundation. "Neiman would start and Ali would put in his. They would work together, they would collaborate in the dressing room and the locker room."

The donated collection is estimated to be worth more than $500,000.

The Ali Center is also still hoping to find the Neiman artwork that was stolen off the wall in October. A Pennsylvania man has been charged, but the artwork hasn't been found.

