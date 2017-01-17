Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash on Watterson Expressway - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a pedestrian was hit by an SUV on the Watterson Expressway Tuesday morning, but the driver didn't stop.

According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, it happened at approximately 10:30 a.m., on I-264 westbound, near Manslick Road.

Police say a Ford F-550 flatbed pickup truck was involved in a single vehicle crash at that location. After the crash, the driver of the flatbed was trying to remove debris from the middle of the roadway, when according to witnesses, a black SUV hit the driver and drove away.

The driver was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

