Garth Brooks finally explains why he turned down Trump inauguration gig

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.More >>
In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.More >>
Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.More >>
Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.More >>
Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.More >>
Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.More >>
An animal farm recently opens in southern Indiana. After at least a decade, the owners' longtime dream to bring more animals and good news to their small community becomes a reality.More >>
An animal farm recently opens in southern Indiana. After at least a decade, the owners' longtime dream to bring more animals and good news to their small community becomes a reality.More >>
Police arrested two men on Friday wanted for a string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky.More >>
Police arrested two men on Friday wanted for a string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky.More >>
Officials are estimating the two and-a-half hour trip from Louisville to Hopkinsville could take about four hours.More >>
Officials are estimating the two and-a-half hour trip from Louisville to Hopkinsville could take about four hours.More >>
An LMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call that a child was in cardiac arrest early Saturday morning.More >>
An LMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call that a child was in cardiac arrest early Saturday morning.More >>
According to court documents in the case, Mekielle Pullins allegedly sent videos of her choking her toddler son to the boy's father.More >>
According to court documents in the case, Mekielle Pullins allegedly sent videos of her choking her toddler son to the boy's father.More >>