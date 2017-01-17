Louisville bar The Monkey Wrench to permanently close April 1 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville bar The Monkey Wrench to permanently close April 1

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A staple of the Louisville bar scene is closing for good later this year.

The Monkey Wrench will close for business on April 1. This is according to a post that was placed Monday afternoon on the business' Facebook page by the bar's owner, Dennie Humphrey.

The bar, located on Barret Avenue, has been in business for 12 years.

There's no word yet on what will be done with the space.

In the Facebook message, Humphrey says he's, "excited to dive deeper into the music of the city and do my best to show the world what Louisville has to offer."

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.