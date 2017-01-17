Louisville bar The Monkey Wrench to permanently close April 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A staple of the Louisville bar scene is closing for good later this year.

The Monkey Wrench will close for business on April 1. This is according to a post that was placed Monday afternoon on the business' Facebook page by the bar's owner, Dennie Humphrey.

The bar, located on Barret Avenue, has been in business for 12 years.

There's no word yet on what will be done with the space.

In the Facebook message, Humphrey says he's, "excited to dive deeper into the music of the city and do my best to show the world what Louisville has to offer."

