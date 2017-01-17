Authorities identify man killed in Clark County crash - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities identify man killed in Clark County crash

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man killed in a crash in Clark County, Indiana, Friday morning.

According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, that man has been identified as 29-year-old Thomas Garr of Charlestown, Indiana.

Authorities say it happened at about 11 a.m. Two cars collided on Stacy Road, west of State Road 62.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says Garr drove off the road, over-corrected, and then hit a second car. Garr's vehicle then ran off the road again.

Garr died at the scene. The other driver wasn't hurt.

