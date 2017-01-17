Bevin names 10 to re-worked University of Louisville board of trustees

Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

An Arizona woman with mental problems has been sentenced to two life terms plus 20 years in the 2015 drowning deaths of her 2-year-old twins and the attempting killing of a 3-year-old son at their home.

An Arizona woman with mental problems has been sentenced to two life terms plus 20 years in the 2015 drowning deaths of her 2-year-old twins and the attempting killing of a 3-year-old son at their home.

An LMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call that a child was in cardiac arrest early Saturday morning.

An LMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call that a child was in cardiac arrest early Saturday morning.

Officials say the graves in Clarksville along Blackiston Mill Road date between 1830 and 1900.

Officials say the graves in Clarksville along Blackiston Mill Road date between 1830 and 1900.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. in a construction zone near Bloomington.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. in a construction zone near Bloomington.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Matt Bevin named ten appointees Tuesday to serve on the reconstituted University of Louisville board of trustees.

With one exception, the appointees are the same people Bevin attempted to install last summer by using executive power to abolish the board and create a new one – a move that was later blocked by a Circuit Court judge.

The Republican-controlled state legislature fast-tracked a bill earlier this month remaking the U of L board in a similar fashion to Bevin’s proposal, allowing Bevin to make a fresh set of appointments.

“We have removed now the ability of this to keep being used a political football by people who, frankly, do not have the university’s best interests at heart,” Bevin said in a video message on YouTube.

Bevin’s earlier actions caused U of L’s accrediting agency to place the school on probation. The agency, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, will re-evaluate U of L in the fall.

U of L spokesman John Karman said in a prepared statement that the university will continue working with its new board, legislators and Bevin “to address and resolve concerns” raised by SACS.

The new board’s first big task will likely be to choose an interim president to succeed Acting President Neville Pinto, who will leave U of L next month to become president of the University of Cincinnati.

Bevin spokeswoman Amanda Stamper said the new board can begin conducting business despite a new requirement from the legislature that the appointees be ratified by the state Senate.

The new board includes some well-known names around the university, including Papa John’s International founder and CEO John Schnatter and former Louisville basketball player and businessman Junior Bridgeman.

Bridgeman, a longtime board member of the U of L Foundation, helped hire James Ramsey as U of L president in 2002 during an earlier stint on the board of trustees.

When they met three times in July before a judge intervened, the Bevin appointees selected Bridgeman as the board’s chairman – a post he also held in the mid-2000s. Bridgeman then led the board in negotiating Ramsey’s exit.

The only appointee Bevin named Tuesday who had not previously been named last summer is James M. Rogers of Prospect.

Dale Boden, who leads Louisville investment firm B F Capital, had been named to the board last summer but was not reappointed on Tuesday.

The ten appointees will join U of L’s faculty, staff and student representatives to form a 13-person board. The previous board had 20 members, 17 appointed by the governor.

The full list of appointees:

J. David Grissom, of Louisville, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2023.

John H. Schnatter, of Louisville, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2022.

Sandra Frazier, of Louisville, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2021.

Nitin Sahney, of Prospect, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2021.

Bonita K. Black, of Crestwood, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2020.

Brian A. Cromer, of Louisville, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2020.

Ulysses Lee Bridgeman, Jr., of Louisville, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2019.

Ronald L. Wright, MD, of Prospect, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2019.

James M. Rogers, of Prospect, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2018.

Diane B. Medley, of Ekron, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2018.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.