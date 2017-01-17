Bevin names 10 to re-worked University of Louisville board of tr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bevin names 10 to re-worked University of Louisville board of trustees

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  Gov. Matt Bevin named ten appointees Tuesday to serve on the reconstituted University of Louisville board of trustees.

With one exception, the appointees are the same people Bevin attempted to install last summer by using executive power to abolish the board and create a new one – a move that was later blocked by a Circuit Court judge.

The Republican-controlled state legislature fast-tracked a bill earlier this month remaking the U of L board in a similar fashion to Bevin’s proposal, allowing Bevin to make a fresh set of appointments.

“We have removed now the ability of this to keep being used a political football by people who, frankly, do not have the university’s best interests at heart,” Bevin said in a video message on YouTube.

Bevin’s earlier actions caused U of L’s accrediting agency to place the school on probation. The agency, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, will re-evaluate U of L in the fall.

U of L spokesman John Karman said in a prepared statement that the university will continue working with its new board, legislators and Bevin “to address and resolve concerns” raised by SACS.

The new board’s first big task will likely be to choose an interim president to succeed Acting President Neville Pinto, who will leave U of L next month to become president of the University of Cincinnati.

Bevin spokeswoman Amanda Stamper said the new board can begin conducting business despite a new requirement from the legislature that the appointees be ratified by the state Senate.

The new board includes some well-known names around the university, including Papa John’s International founder and CEO John Schnatter and former Louisville basketball player and businessman Junior Bridgeman.

Bridgeman, a longtime board member of the U of L Foundation, helped hire James Ramsey as U of L president in 2002 during an earlier stint on the board of trustees.

When they met three times in July before a judge intervened, the Bevin appointees selected Bridgeman as the board’s chairman – a post he also held in the mid-2000s. Bridgeman then led the board in negotiating Ramsey’s exit.

The only appointee Bevin named Tuesday who had not previously been named last summer is James M. Rogers of Prospect.

Dale Boden, who leads Louisville investment firm B F Capital, had been named to the board last summer but was not reappointed on Tuesday.

The ten appointees will join U of L’s faculty, staff and student representatives to form a 13-person board. The previous board had 20 members, 17 appointed by the governor.

 The full list of appointees:

  • J. David Grissom, of Louisville, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2023.
  • John H. Schnatter, of Louisville, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2022.
  • Sandra Frazier, of Louisville, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2021.
  • Nitin Sahney, of Prospect, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2021.
  • Bonita K. Black, of Crestwood, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2020.
  • Brian A. Cromer, of Louisville, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2020.
  • Ulysses Lee Bridgeman, Jr., of Louisville, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2019.
  • Ronald L. Wright, MD, of Prospect, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2019.
  • James M. Rogers, of Prospect, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2018.
  • Diane B. Medley, of Ekron, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2018.

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.