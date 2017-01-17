Bevin names 10 to re-worked University of Louisville board of trustees

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.More >>
Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.More >>
Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.More >>
An animal farm recently opens in southern Indiana. After at least a decade, the owners' longtime dream to bring more animals and good news to their small community becomes a reality.More >>
Police arrested two men on Friday wanted for a string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky.More >>
Officials are estimating the two and-a-half hour trip from Louisville to Hopkinsville could take about four hours.More >>
An LMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call that a child was in cardiac arrest early Saturday morning.More >>
According to court documents in the case, Mekielle Pullins allegedly sent videos of her choking her toddler son to the boy's father.More >>
Louisville-based Humana Inc. is looking to hire about 500 people for seasonal jobs lasting no more than six months to help sign up seniors for the company’s Medicare Advantage plans.More >>
The University of Louisville Foundation fired its chief financial officer, Jason Tomlinson, on Tuesday as the organization seeks a “new start” following a scathing forensic investigation that found millions of dollars in overspending.More >>
Braidy Industries Inc., the company planning to build a $1.3 billion aluminum rolling mill employing about 550 people in eastern Kentucky, announced its six-person board of directors Monday. Management of the company is of special interest to Kentucky taxpayers.More >>
Two years after a large fire set the project back, the developers of 111 Whiskey Row are gearing up for the historic Main Street buildings’ first occupants.More >>
The Republican Party of Kentucky on Friday called on Attorney General Andy Beshear to recuse himself from an investigation into the University of Louisville Foundation because Beshear’s former law firm advised the foundation for many years.More >>
The criminal division of Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office is requesting a number of records from the University of Louisville – including emails and the re-purposed hard drive used by former U of L President James Ramsey – after Beshear's office reviewed the scathing forensic investigation of the U of L Foundation released last month. Beshear spokesman Terry Sebastian said he didn’t know about his office...More >>
The University of Louisville will spend up to $400,000 on follow-up work to last month’s blistering forensic report detailing millions of dollars of excessive spending by the university’s nonprofit foundation.More >>
