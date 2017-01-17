St. Matthews Police trying to identify women who allegedly tried - WDRB 41 Louisville News

St. Matthews Police trying to identify women who allegedly tried to steal from an east Louisville business

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Matthews Police are asking for the public's help to identify and find people they believe tried to steal from an east Louisville business.

According to a news release from St. Matthews Police, the women seen in the images provided with this story entered the business -- which is not identified -- and, "attempted to steal a large amount of items without paying."

Anyone who can identify the people in the pictures is asked to call St. Matthews Police dispatch at (502) 893-9000 or the anonymous police tip line at (502) 498-CLUE.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.