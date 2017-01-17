St. Matthews Police trying to identify women who allegedly tried to steal from an east Louisville business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Matthews Police are asking for the public's help to identify and find people they believe tried to steal from an east Louisville business.

According to a news release from St. Matthews Police, the women seen in the images provided with this story entered the business -- which is not identified -- and, "attempted to steal a large amount of items without paying."

Anyone who can identify the people in the pictures is asked to call St. Matthews Police dispatch at (502) 893-9000 or the anonymous police tip line at (502) 498-CLUE.

