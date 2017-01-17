CRAWFORD | Louisville confirms it will file NCAA response today

While they've been at odds in tense financial times, U of L, the city of Louisville and the state's Arena Authority better get comfortable together, according to WDRB's Eric Crawford.More >>
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson was the overwhelming pick of media to repeat as Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year.
University of Louisville quarterback Heisman Trophy showed off a new look at ACC Football Media Days, and says the changes go further than his personal appearance.
ACC commissioner John Swofford talked about Louisville's basketball sanctions, "Wakeyleaks" fallout, the ACC Network and other league issues at the ACC's annual football media days.
Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller and several of his players met with reporters Tuesday to talk about offseason workouts. Eric Crawford has some takeaways.
With two swimmers at the World Championships in Hungary, two in the World University Games in Taipei and a swimmer at the Junior World Championships in Indianapolis, plus coach Arthur Albiero working with the U.S. Women in Budapest, it's a busy summer for the Louisville swim program.
Former Louisville standout Donovan Mitchell, who signed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, is off to a hot start in NBA Summer League play.
Peyton Siva was a captain of the University of Louisville's 2013 NCAA championship team. Chane Behanan was a key ingredient in the championship, with 24 points and 17 rebounds in the second halves of the Cardinals two Final Four victories.
The University of Louisville will mount an aggressive appeal of the NCAA's ruling against its men's basketball program. WDRB's Eric Crawford looks at the issues, and examines their chances.
NCAA Committee on Infractions chief hearing officer Carol Cartwright used the word "repugnant," to describe rules violations committed by the U of L basketball program.
The one person he blames for the sex scandal and the NCAA sanctions.
The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.
The committee says it believes student athletes deserve a proper environment.
University of Louisville Interim President Greg Postel says the university will appeal an NCAA requiring punishing the school for a sex scandal involving U of L recruits and players.
A timeline of key events during the NCAA investigation into a sex-for-recruits scandal within the University of Louisville basketball program.
