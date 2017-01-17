Tom and Chee restaurant on Bardstown Road to remain permanently closed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Tom and Chee restaurant, known for its grilled cheese sandwiches, will not re-open its Bardstown Road location in the Highlands neighborhood.

This is according to a post made Monday on the business' Facebook page.

The restaurant was forced to close earlier this month, because of broken pipes.

The restaurant was the last of Tom and Chee's Louisville-area locations. The closest restaurants are now in Cincinnati and Evansville.

Restaurant officials did say on Facebook they hope to open another Louisville location in the future.

