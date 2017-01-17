Thousands of people using Louisville's Syringe Exchange Program

The accident happened around 2 p.m. in a construction zone near Bloomington.More >>
Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.More >>
In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.More >>
Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.More >>
Officials say the graves in Clarksville along Blackiston Mill Road date between 1830 and 1900.More >>
An LMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call that a child was in cardiac arrest early Saturday morning.More >>
An Arizona woman with mental problems has been sentenced to two life terms plus 20 years in the 2015 drowning deaths of her 2-year-old twins and the attempting killing of a 3-year-old son at their home.More >>
Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.More >>
