TRIMARC noticing better commute in and out of downtown Louisville

The accident happened around 2 p.m. in a construction zone near Bloomington.More >>
The accident happened around 2 p.m. in a construction zone near Bloomington.More >>
Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.More >>
Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.More >>
In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.More >>
In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.More >>
Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.More >>
Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.More >>
Officials say the graves in Clarksville along Blackiston Mill Road date between 1830 and 1900.More >>
Officials say the graves in Clarksville along Blackiston Mill Road date between 1830 and 1900.More >>
An LMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call that a child was in cardiac arrest early Saturday morning.More >>
An LMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call that a child was in cardiac arrest early Saturday morning.More >>
An Arizona woman with mental problems has been sentenced to two life terms plus 20 years in the 2015 drowning deaths of her 2-year-old twins and the attempting killing of a 3-year-old son at their home.More >>
An Arizona woman with mental problems has been sentenced to two life terms plus 20 years in the 2015 drowning deaths of her 2-year-old twins and the attempting killing of a 3-year-old son at their home.More >>
Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.More >>
Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.More >>
About 87,550 vehicles used the bridges each day in June, up about 3.5 percent from May. Projections call for average daily traffic of more than 110,000 by next year.More >>
About 87,980 vehicles used the bridges each day in June, up more than 3 percent from May. Projections call for average daily traffic of more than 110,000 by next year.More >>
Clint Murphy, who was the state’s director of tolling oversight, guided Indiana through the start of tolls late last year on three spans between Clark County, Ind., and Louisville.More >>
Clint Murphy, who was the state’s director of tolling oversight, guided Indiana through the start of tolls late last year on three spans between Clark County, Ind., and Louisville.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana agreed on a retail effort in spring 2015 as part of a plan meant to ease the burden of Ohio River bridge tolls on low-income drivers and minority communities.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana agreed on a retail effort in spring 2015 as part of a plan meant to ease the burden of Ohio River bridge tolls on low-income drivers and minority communities.More >>
An internal report from RiverLink's operator shows an increase in the rate of calls answered and those picked up within a 30-second goal.More >>
An internal report from RiverLink's operator shows an increase in the rate of calls answered and those picked up within a 30-second goal.More >>
Even before tolling began, schedule changes and other unplanned work forced the two state governments to increase other contractors’ workload – at an estimated cost of at least $350,000, a letter shows.More >>
Even before tolling began, schedule changes and other unplanned work forced the two state governments to increase other contractors’ workload – at an estimated cost of at least $350,000, a letter shows.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana spent $2.3 billion to build two new Ohio River bridges. But despite those investments, there are fewer vehicles crossing the Ohio River than before construction began.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana spent $2.3 billion to build two new Ohio River bridges. But despite those investments, there are fewer vehicles crossing the Ohio River than before construction began.More >>
It now takes an average of about 10 minutes to reach a call center representative, down from 64 minutes during the first month of tolling in January, a spokeswoman says.More >>
It now takes an average of about 10 minutes to reach a call center representative, down from 64 minutes during the first month of tolling in January, a spokeswoman says.More >>
Traffic has increased on the RiverLink toll bridges after an initial drop in traffic, according to figures released Monday.More >>
But the number of vehicles using the toll bridges that opened in late December will need to increase -- and, in some cases, climb sharply – to meet earlier projections.More >>