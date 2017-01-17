Group calls for independent investigation of fatal shooting of man by LMPD officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are calls for an independent investigation after Louisville Metro Police Department officers shot and killed a man holding a saw.

Police body camera video captures the killing of Darnell Wicker in Aug. 2016. Police shot Wicker when officers say he refused to drop the saw.

LMPD launched an internal investigation.

On Tuesday, the group Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice asked the Commonwealth's Attorney's office for an independent investigation. They say relying on police information isn't enough.

"To be quite frank and name what is all too often not talked about, there is a community-wide feeling that police killings of black people can be ignored," said a spokesperson for the group.

LMPD released a statement Tuesday defending its response and investigation:

LMPD’s PIU investigation into the death of Darnell Wicker has been turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for review. As stated several times previously and fully documented on our Transparency Page – there are multiple layers of an officer-involving shooting investigation, including both internal and external investigators and reviews to ensure a thorough, accountable investigation is conducted.

Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine wrote a letter in response to LSURJ, which he released Tuesday afternoon:

