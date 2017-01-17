Red Hot Roasters organic coffee moving to new location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 10 years in the same place on Lexington Road, Red Hot Roasters is moving.

But it's not going far -- the organic coffee shop is moving directly across the street into the renovated Old Standard Auto Garage at the intersection of Lexington Road and Payne Street.

There will still be a drive-through and it's adding outdoor seating.

The owners say they've outgrown the current building, and also plan to add a second location on Main Street in Butchertown.

"We are going to be moving across the street and our first day over there will be January 30th," said co-owner Sondra Powell. "So the first week of February, and then depending on how the construction goes, we are looking to have our Main Street store open June of this year."

