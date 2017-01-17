Jeffersonville drainage worker on phone call with Trump: 'An experience I'll never forget'

Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

An Arizona woman with mental problems has been sentenced to two life terms plus 20 years in the 2015 drowning deaths of her 2-year-old twins and the attempting killing of a 3-year-old son at their home.

An Arizona woman with mental problems has been sentenced to two life terms plus 20 years in the 2015 drowning deaths of her 2-year-old twins and the attempting killing of a 3-year-old son at their home.

An LMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call that a child was in cardiac arrest early Saturday morning.

An LMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call that a child was in cardiac arrest early Saturday morning.

Officials say the graves in Clarksville along Blackiston Mill Road date between 1830 and 1900.

Officials say the graves in Clarksville along Blackiston Mill Road date between 1830 and 1900.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. in a construction zone near Bloomington.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. in a construction zone near Bloomington.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An unexpected call put a maintenance worker in Jeffersonville, Ind., on a first-name basis with President-elect Donald Trump.

Everything about Abbott screams "working class middle America."

"I worked for the city of Jeff for three years," Abbott said. "I'm an operator in the drainage department."

He's married, with two kids in college and a small business on the side.

"Around two o'clock, I was out building fence," Abbott recalled. "Phone rang, looked down and it said, 'New York, New York.'"

So when the working middle class received a call Monday afternoon from the country's upper crust, screaming was about the last thing he could do.

"He said, 'David Abbott? This is Donald Trump,'" Abbott said. "...Well at that time I realized it's him. It's the man and...I'm a grown man and I got choked up."

The President-elect called to say "thank you" to Abbott after his Monday interview on the cable morning show, Fox and Friends. He talked about the inauguration.

"Celebrities or no celebrities, it's Donald Trump's day," Abbott said during the interview. "Not celebrities' day. Donald Trump's day."

It was Abbott's third such appearance on the show touting Trump. A former democrat who served on the Clark County Council, he switched parties last year.

"I said, 'Donald, if you're ever in the Louisville or southern Indiana area, is there anyway I could meet you and shake your hand?' and he said that could be arranged," Abbott said.

There was no "Mr. President." Abbott says he called Trump by his first name the entire time.

"He didn't correct me," Abbott said. "He just kept talking. And you know, talking to him, he just seemed like a normal guy."

He says they also talked about Vice President Pence being a Hoosier and Trump's relationship with the media.

"He said it's been a pretty rough road," Abbott said. "I said, 'Man, Donald, every time I see you on TV, they're on you, but you always have the answers.'"

A friendly exchange but Abbott stopped short of asking for a job at the White House.

"You know after you hang up you think of a million things you would have said," Abbott said.

But overall no regrets because 10 minutes talking with the new president, "Was an experience I'll never forget," Abbott said.

Even though they talked about it, Abbott says he will be watching Trump's inauguration Friday from home.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.