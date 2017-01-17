JUST IN | President Obama commutes sentence of Chelsea Manning - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JUST IN | President Obama commutes sentence of Chelsea Manning

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Barack Obama is commuting the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst who leaked classified documents.

The White House says Manning is one of 209 inmates whose sentences Obama is shortening.

Manning is more than six years into a 35-year sentence for leaking classified government and military documents to the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks. Manning's sentence is now set to expire May 17.

Chelsea Manning was known as Bradley Manning at the time of arrest in 2010 and attempted suicide twice last year.

Obama is also pardoning 64 people, including retired Gen. James Cartwright, who was charged with making false statements during a probe into disclosure of classified information.

Most of the other people receiving commutations were serving sentences for nonviolent drug offenses.

