Suspect wanted for impersonating police officer in Hardin County

Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

An Arizona woman with mental problems has been sentenced to two life terms plus 20 years in the 2015 drowning deaths of her 2-year-old twins and the attempting killing of a 3-year-old son at their home.

An Arizona woman with mental problems has been sentenced to two life terms plus 20 years in the 2015 drowning deaths of her 2-year-old twins and the attempting killing of a 3-year-old son at their home.

An LMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call that a child was in cardiac arrest early Saturday morning.

An LMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call that a child was in cardiac arrest early Saturday morning.

Officials say the graves in Clarksville along Blackiston Mill Road date between 1830 and 1900.

Officials say the graves in Clarksville along Blackiston Mill Road date between 1830 and 1900.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

ELIZABETHTOWN , Ky. (WDRB) – The Hardin County Sheriff’s office needs help finding out who is pretending to be a police officer in the county.

Sheriff John Ward says an older gold Chrysler with yellow and white lights in the front and blue and red lights in the back has been pulling people over in Hardin County. The problem is, the sheriff says that person is not a police officer.

“Law enforcement is a tough job as it is, and then you've got to worry about these people that are wanting to play police,” Sheriff Ward said Tuesday.

The latest report came Monday night, when a person said they were pulled over near Central Hardin High School but that hasn’t been the only incident.

“We're still looking for people that have been stopped by this individual,” Ward said. “If he's stopped a few people, then there are others that have been stopped.”

However, this is not the first time the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office says it has dealt with someone impersonating officers. Back in September, 42-year-old Brian Palmersheim was arrested while driving a white Chevy Tahoe with flashing red and blue lights, a siren and a camera on the dash. Palmersheim’s case is still pending, and Sheriff Ward does not believe that the latest string of impersonations is related to Palmersheim.

“A lot of times, it’s someone who always wanted to be a police officer,” Ward said. “I refer to them as wannabes.”

He did not provide a description of the suspect or a motive for pulling over driver on Tuesday.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's office at 270-765-5133.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.