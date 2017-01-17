Suspect wanted for impersonating police officer in Hardin County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspect wanted for impersonating police officer in Hardin County

ELIZABETHTOWN , Ky. (WDRB) – The Hardin County Sheriff’s office needs help finding out who is pretending to be a police officer in the county.

Sheriff John Ward says an older gold Chrysler with yellow and white lights in the front and blue and red lights in the back has been pulling people over in Hardin County. The problem is, the sheriff says that person is not a police officer.

“Law enforcement is a tough job as it is, and then you've got to worry about these people that are wanting to play police,” Sheriff Ward said Tuesday.

The latest report came Monday night, when a person said they were pulled over near Central Hardin High School but that hasn’t been the only incident.

“We're still looking for people that have been stopped by this individual,” Ward said. “If he's stopped a few people, then there are others that have been stopped.”

However, this is not the first time the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office says it has dealt with someone impersonating officers. Back in September, 42-year-old Brian Palmersheim was arrested while driving a white Chevy Tahoe with flashing red and blue lights, a siren and a camera on the dash. Palmersheim’s case is still pending, and Sheriff Ward does not believe that the latest string of impersonations is related to Palmersheim.

“A lot of times, it’s someone who always wanted to be a police officer,” Ward said. “I refer to them as wannabes.”

He did not provide a description of the suspect or a motive for pulling over driver on Tuesday.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's office at 270-765-5133. 

