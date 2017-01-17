Daddy Rich's serves up chicken wings at Chef Space's test storefront in west Louisville

An animal farm recently opens in southern Indiana. After at least a decade, the owners' longtime dream to bring more animals and good news to their small community becomes a reality.

An Arizona woman with mental problems has been sentenced to two life terms plus 20 years in the 2015 drowning deaths of her 2-year-old twins and the attempting killing of a 3-year-old son at their home.

An LMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call that a child was in cardiac arrest early Saturday morning.

Officials say the graves in Clarksville along Blackiston Mill Road date between 1830 and 1900.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. in a construction zone near Bloomington.

Daddy Rich's is shaking up west Louisville selling Chicken, waffles and sides.

“Everything is excellent. I really do enjoy it,” said Marilyn Taylor, a customer Tuesday at the restaurant.

Daddy Rich’s is Roderick Martin and Brian Allen's very first restaurant.

“This is my first time being an owner in the restaurant business, but it's something I always wanted to do,” Martin said.

“He had been telling me for a while I need to try his wings. I need to try his wings," Allen said. "Everybody loves my wings, and I finally tried them, and I was like 'OK, maybe we're on to something.'”

Martin and Allen are using Chef Space in west Louisville to get Daddy Rich's off the ground. Chef Space is a place where entrepreneurs can get coaching before opening a restaurant.

“We had about 40 different companies come through, and we had about 10 that have graduated successfully out into the community,” said Chris Lavenson, president of Chef Space.

On Tuesday, Martin and Allen helped open Jay's 120 inside Chef Space. Jay’s 120 is a storefront at 1812 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard where restaurants can test their ideas and sell their food for 120 days before they take on the risk of opening a brick and mortar store.

As long as Daddy Rich's continues to get positive reviews, Martin and Allen plan to open a food truck or even a restaurant of their own, which would be a dream come true.

Chef Space is looking for the next startup restaurant to take over Jay's 120. If you'd like to apply, click here.

