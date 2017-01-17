Southern Indiana murder suspect breaks down crying in court - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Southern Indiana murder suspect breaks down crying in court

SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- A murder suspect broke down Tuesday while being questioned by a judge.

Joshua Rainbolt was escorted to the Washington County courthouse wearing a black and white jail-issued jumpsuit and shackles on his hands and feet.

When asked questions by the media on the way in, Rainbolt held his head down and did not say a word. He is is accused of killing his friend and roommate.

"That occupant hadn't been heard from ... in a couple of days, and the family was worried," said Sgt. Jerry Goodin with Indiana State Police.

Indiana State Police detectives were called to the home on Lost River Road in Campbellsburg last week. According to a probable cause affidavit, family members had not seen the victim since Monday of last week.

"When officers got there, they searched the property," Sgt. Goodin said. "They located the deceased body of the victim inside of an outbuilding."

The victim was 20-year old Blake Box-Skinner, who shared the home with Rainbolt.

According to the probably cause affidavit, Rainbolt admitted to shooting Blake in the back of the head with a shotgun and throwing the weapon into the White River. The motive is still unclear.

Inside the courtroom, Rainbolt continued to hold his head down but answered questions from the judge, like his address and date of birth, and he cried during most of the hearing.

Rainbolt was taken back to jail, again with his head down. Meanwhile, family and friends of both the victim and suspect crowd the courthouse. All were too upset to talk on camera, but off camera they said the men were friends, and they're all devastated and confused.

The judge appointed Rainbolt a public defender and ordered him to be held without bond. That could change once a public defender is assigned.

The case is scheduled to go to trial in June.

