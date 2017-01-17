Louisville 6th grader donates nearly 400 pairs of shoes to residents at Our Lady of Peace

An Arizona woman with mental problems has been sentenced to two life terms plus 20 years in the 2015 drowning deaths of her 2-year-old twins and the attempting killing of a 3-year-old son at their home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local sixth grader his trying to help others, one pair of shoes at a time.

Carleigh Hofelich has been collecting shoes for residents at Our Lady of Peace since the summer, and on Tuesday night, she dropped off 382 pairs for the residents there.

"One of my relatives volunteers here, and she told me shoes were one of the most needed items here," Carleigh said.

Our Lady of Peace is a non-profit hospital on Newburg Road providing behavioral and substance abuse treatment.

Carleigh started the shoe drive when she was just 7 and has donated more than 1,000 pairs since she started the collection. To thank the now 11-year-old, Our Lady of Peace painted a mural in her honor.

