Louisville 6th grader donates nearly 400 pairs of shoes to resid - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville 6th grader donates nearly 400 pairs of shoes to residents at Our Lady of Peace

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local sixth grader his trying to help others, one pair of shoes at a time. 

Carleigh Hofelich has been collecting shoes for residents at Our Lady of Peace since the summer, and on Tuesday night, she dropped off 382 pairs for the residents there. 

"One of my relatives volunteers here, and she told me shoes were one of the most needed items here," Carleigh said.

Our Lady of Peace is a non-profit hospital on Newburg Road providing behavioral and substance abuse treatment.

Carleigh started the shoe drive when she was just 7 and has donated more than 1,000 pairs since she started the collection. To thank the now 11-year-old, Our Lady of Peace painted a mural in her honor. 

Related Stories:

JEFFERSON AWARD: 6th grader changes lives one pair of shoes at a time

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.