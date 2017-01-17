Louisville doctors concerned about high EpiPen price - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville doctors concerned about high EpiPen price

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The dramatic increase in the price of EpiPens has doctors in Louisville concerned about the financial burden and risk to patients.

In 2007, EpiPens cost about $100 for two, without insurance. Today the price is more than $600.

Doctors say the price increase means some patients may have access to fewer pens putting them at greater risk.

“People are having to make decisions saying, OK, I can’t afford three of these. I can afford one,” said Dr. Rex Lagerstrom with Norton Healthcare.

Accessibility is important because the devices should be used as quickly as possible. The injection of Epinephrine can save someone’s life during an allergic reaction. Many people have them placed in multiple locations.

Doctor Lagerstrom says price increases are becoming very common.

“Drug companies are buying each other, they’re buying up rights to generics, they’re buying an ever-shrinking market in a way and they get to dictate the prices,” Dr. Lagerstrom said.

CVS Pharmacy has announced an EpiPen alternative for about $110. It became available at all stores just last week. Doctors hope the competition keeps prices down.

EpiPens expire, so patients have to constantly buy new ones making the long-term cost more expensive.  

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.