Louisville doctors concerned about high EpiPen price

An animal farm recently opens in southern Indiana. After at least a decade, the owners' longtime dream to bring more animals and good news to their small community becomes a reality.

An LMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call that a child was in cardiac arrest early Saturday morning.

Officials say the graves in Clarksville along Blackiston Mill Road date between 1830 and 1900.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

An additional 20 people have been hospitalized, some in critical condition, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. in a construction zone near Bloomington.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The dramatic increase in the price of EpiPens has doctors in Louisville concerned about the financial burden and risk to patients.

In 2007, EpiPens cost about $100 for two, without insurance. Today the price is more than $600.

Doctors say the price increase means some patients may have access to fewer pens putting them at greater risk.

“People are having to make decisions saying, OK, I can’t afford three of these. I can afford one,” said Dr. Rex Lagerstrom with Norton Healthcare.

Accessibility is important because the devices should be used as quickly as possible. The injection of Epinephrine can save someone’s life during an allergic reaction. Many people have them placed in multiple locations.

Doctor Lagerstrom says price increases are becoming very common.

“Drug companies are buying each other, they’re buying up rights to generics, they’re buying an ever-shrinking market in a way and they get to dictate the prices,” Dr. Lagerstrom said.

CVS Pharmacy has announced an EpiPen alternative for about $110. It became available at all stores just last week. Doctors hope the competition keeps prices down.

EpiPens expire, so patients have to constantly buy new ones making the long-term cost more expensive.

