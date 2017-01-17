LMPD investigating after 19 JCPS buses, Farnsley Middle School v - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD investigating after 19 JCPS buses, Farnsley Middle School vandalized

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools says 19 school buses were vandalized over the weekend at its Lees Lane Compound in southwestern Jefferson County.

Alison Martin says LMPD is investigating after windows were broken and fire extinguishers were sprayed on the buses.

Nearby Farnsley Middle School, 3400 Lees Lane, also received some vandalism to the outside and inside of its building.

Alternate buses were used Tuesday so that all routes were covered.

Martin says she's unsure how much the damage will cost to repair or if there is video surveillance of the suspects.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.