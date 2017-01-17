Clarksville city council discusses adding speed bump to busy neighborhood street

An animal farm recently opens in southern Indiana. After at least a decade, the owners' longtime dream to bring more animals and good news to their small community becomes a reality.

An LMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call that a child was in cardiac arrest early Saturday morning.

Officials say the graves in Clarksville along Blackiston Mill Road date between 1830 and 1900.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

An additional 20 people have been hospitalized, some in critical condition, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Clarksville city council took up up two safety issues for the city at its meeting Tuesday night.

One involves what neighbors call a dangerous roadway. Back in December, Clarksville families said cars were going too fast down Redwood Drive in the Parkwood Division. Many claimed drivers were using it like a highway, going up 40 to 50 miles an hour.

Those living in the neighborhood signed a petition that was given to the council Tuesday, asking for speed bumps to be placed along the road after one man was killed.

"It's terrible enough that a grown man got hit and killed," Edward Crabtree said. "What if someone half that size gets hits? Then what? Is it still going to be the same?"

Clarksville's police chief also met with council members Tuesday to discuss bringing back the department's body camera program.

During a work session, officials looked at the cost, how it could be funded and the type of cameras available.

