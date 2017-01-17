Clarksville city council discusses adding speed bump to busy nei - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clarksville city council discusses adding speed bump to busy neighborhood street

Posted: Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Clarksville city council took up up two safety issues for the city at its meeting Tuesday night.

One involves what neighbors call a dangerous roadway. Back in December, Clarksville families said cars were going too fast down Redwood Drive in the Parkwood Division. Many claimed drivers were using it like a highway, going up 40 to 50 miles an hour.

Those living in the neighborhood signed a petition that was given to the council Tuesday, asking for speed bumps to be placed along the road after one man was killed. 

"It's terrible enough that a grown man got hit and killed," Edward Crabtree said. "What if someone half that size gets hits? Then what? Is it still going to be the same?" 

Clarksville's police chief also met with council members Tuesday to discuss bringing back the department's body camera program.

During a work session, officials looked at the cost, how it could be funded and the type of cameras available. 

