Parents of North Hardin youth football players defend coaches deemed 'felons' by Radcliff officials

An animal farm recently opens in southern Indiana. After at least a decade, the owners' longtime dream to bring more animals and good news to their small community becomes a reality.

An LMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call that a child was in cardiac arrest early Saturday morning.

Officials say the graves in Clarksville along Blackiston Mill Road date between 1830 and 1900.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

An additional 20 people have been hospitalized, some in critical condition, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. in a construction zone near Bloomington.

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents and coaching staff responded Tuesday night after the city of Radcliff cuts ties with a youth football league.

Councilman Chris Yates said Monday that the North Hardin Football League was not running background checks. On Tuesday league staff and parents of players showed up at the city council meeting.

They claim the city put them in a negative light and say the league deserves a second chance.

"They're putting it out there like all we've got is felons," said Amanda Dupin, a parent of a football player. "That's not what we have. We have people that care about these kids. We have coaches that pay for haircuts, buy cleats, make sure kids are back and forth to practice every single day."

The city signed a new contract with another league, Kentucky Youth Football, earlier this month.

However, several city council members expressed interest in future discussions to work with more than one league.

