Parents of North Hardin youth football players defend coaches deemed 'felons' by Radcliff officials

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents and coaching staff responded Tuesday night after the city of Radcliff cuts ties with a youth football league.

Councilman Chris Yates said Monday that the North Hardin Football League was not running background checks. On Tuesday league staff and parents of players showed up at the city council meeting. 

They claim the city put them in a negative light and say the league deserves a second chance. 

"They're putting it out there like all we've got is felons," said Amanda Dupin, a parent of a football player. "That's not what we have. We have people that care about these kids. We have coaches that pay for haircuts, buy cleats, make sure kids are back and forth to practice every single day."

The city signed a new contract with another league, Kentucky Youth Football, earlier this month. 

However, several city council members expressed interest in future discussions to work with more than one league. 

