Arrow Fund rescues 5 dogs found abandoned in Charlestown, Ind., - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Arrow Fund rescues 5 dogs found abandoned in Charlestown, Ind., home

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five dogs were found abandoned and starving in a Charlestown, Ind., home. 

Animal control says the black lab-mix dogs were left behind by their owner who had been evicted.

None of the dogs had any food.

The Arrow Fund, a local animal welfare group, is now caring for three of the dogs that are in critical condition. Animal control is caring for the other two.

For more information on the Arrow Fund and the dogs in their care, click here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.