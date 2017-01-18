Gangsters, guns and love; Clarksville High School presents "Bonnie & Clyde: A New Musical"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gangsters, guns and love. Keith Kaiser got a preview of Clarksville High Drama Department's latest production of "Bonnie & Clyde, A New Musical".

The musical centers on Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, the ill-fated lovers and outlaws. Their story became legendary during the Great Depression.

The musical score combines rockabilly, blues and gospel music.

This is the first performance in Clarksville High School's new and improved Collins Auditorium.

Clarksville High School

Collins Auditorium

800 Dr. Dot Lewis Drive

All Performances Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 7pm.

January 18, 19, 21, 25, 26, 28

$10 Adults $5 Students/Seniors

For more information, CLICK HERE.



