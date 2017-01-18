Dozens of LMPD officers prepare to leave for inauguration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers are headed to Washington, D. C. to provide security for the inauguration.

The department posted a picture of the Wednesday morning roll call before 46 officers head to the nation's capitol. The detail will be along the parade route in the block outside of the FBI headquarters on Friday, after Donald Trump becomes the nation's 45th President.

Several officers in the detail are providing inauguration security for the third time. They've already seen George W. Bush and Barack Obama take the oath of office.

Roll call before heading to #PresidentialInauguration! Stay tuned for an interview with someone that has been to the past 3! #LMPD #POTUS pic.twitter.com/rTLg9R4WWt — LMPD (@LMPD) January 18, 2017

Kentucky State Police will also leave for Washington on Wednesday, but because of security reasons, they can not say how many officers will be going.

Nearly 300 Kentucky National Guardsmen are scheduled to be in Washington this week, as well. More than 250 are from the 198th Military Police Battalion, based out of Louisville. About 5,400 National Guardsmen from 44 states will help with traffic control, crowd management, transportation, communication and overall security.

Related stories:

LMPD officers prepare for Inauguration Day security detail in Washington, DC

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.