Police say Louisville men robbed, hit victim in the head

William Bradley and Larry Bonds (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) William Bradley and Larry Bonds (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested two men authorities say robbed and hit a victim in the head.

Larry Bonds, 24, and William Bradley, 45, were arrested Tuesday morning.

According to police records, officers responded on a call about a robbery at the Econo Lodge, located 401 South 2nd Street.

Police say a victim stated that Bonds and Bradley came to a room at the lodge "pleading to come inside."

As the victim opened the door, Bonds and Bradley allegedly forced their way inside, according to police.

Authorities say one of the victims stated that one of the men was "hiding an unknown weapon behind his back and asking for their phones and money."

Investigators say Bonds and Bradley "hit, choked, punched and then tossed" one of the victims across the room. Police say that victim was then taken into the bathroom, where the men began hitting her in the back of the head in an effort to get her wallet. Officials say the victim handed the men $600 from her wallet.

The pair then left on foot, according to police.

As officers arrived at the scene, the victims said the two men were headed west on West Liberty.

Officers saw the two men running and detained them at West Liberty and South 3rd. Police say a knife was found with Bradley.

Bonds and Bradley are charged with second-degree robbery.

The pair are being held at Metro Corrections and are expected in court on Wednesday.

