Kentucky, Indiana sending National Guard to inauguration - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky, Indiana sending National Guard to inauguration

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky and Indiana are sending officials to the nation's capitol this Friday for the Presidential Inauguration.

Nearly 300 Kentucky Guardsmen are scheduled to work the event, most of them from the 198th Military Police Battalion based in Louisville.

About 150 Indiana National Guard members are also going. Indiana's contingent also includes three members of the Air National Guard's 122nd Fighter Wing.

The soldiers and airmen will assist local police with crowd and traffic control, transportation, and overall security.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.