POLICE: Louisville man robbed, shot, then left for dead

Police say multiple complaints were made about possible drug activity.More >>
Police say multiple complaints were made about possible drug activity.More >>
He has nine prior DUI's, but despite that, he could get out of prison very early.More >>
He has nine prior DUI's, but despite that, he could get out of prison very early.More >>
Police are investigating after a man was shot in downtown Louisville early Friday.More >>
Police are investigating after a man was shot in downtown Louisville early Friday.More >>
Police are also searching for a man who apparently served as a lookout. A witness says after leaving the store, the pair drove away in a blue or green Dodge Stratus with a temporary tag.More >>
Police are also searching for a man who apparently served as a lookout. A witness says after leaving the store, the pair drove away in a blue or green Dodge Stratus with a temporary tag.More >>
Police say he told them he was "high on life."More >>
Police say he told them he was "high on life."More >>
Police have arrested a man and woman after allegedly finding guns, drugs and cash during a traffic stop.More >>
Police have arrested a man and woman after allegedly finding guns, drugs and cash during a traffic stop.More >>
Police say when they searched the victim's bedroom, they made more troubling discoveries...More >>
Police say when they searched the victim's bedroom, they made more troubling discoveries...More >>
Police say store employees found evidence of the crime on a dressing room floor...More >>
Police say store employees found evidence of the crime on a dressing room floor...More >>