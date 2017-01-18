POLICE: Louisville man robbed, shot, then left for dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested two men who robbed a man, shot him, then left him for dead -- but he survived.

According to arrest reports, the incident took place just after midnight on Thursday, Jan. 12, at an apartment near the corner of S. 28th Street and W. Chestnut Street.

Police say two men -- 18-year-old Jermon Manion and 19-year-old Jay Aaron Cathey -- showed up at the victim's apartment and robbed the man at gunpoint, taking his phone.

After the robbery, Cathey shot the man, according to police.

Both men believed the victim had died as a result of the shooting.

Manion was arrested on Friday. He's charged with first degree robbery and first degree assault.

Cathey was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and is also charged with first degree robbery and first degree assault. Additionally, Cathey is charged with receipt of stolen property, after police searched his home and allegedly found a stolen handgun inside.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.