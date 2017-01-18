POLICE: Louisville man robbed, shot, then left for dead - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Louisville man robbed, shot, then left for dead

Posted: Updated:
Jay Aaron Cathey and Jermon Manion (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Jay Aaron Cathey and Jermon Manion (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested two men who robbed a man, shot him, then left him for dead -- but he survived.

According to arrest reports, the incident took place just after midnight on Thursday, Jan. 12, at an apartment near the corner of S. 28th Street and W. Chestnut Street.

Police say two men -- 18-year-old Jermon Manion and 19-year-old Jay Aaron Cathey -- showed up at the victim's apartment and robbed the man at gunpoint, taking his phone.

After the robbery, Cathey shot the man, according to police. 

Both men believed the victim had died as a result of the shooting.

Manion was arrested on Friday. He's charged with first degree robbery and first degree assault.

Cathey was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and is also charged with first degree robbery and first degree assault. Additionally, Cathey is charged with receipt of stolen property, after police searched his home and allegedly found a stolen handgun inside.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.