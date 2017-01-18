Suspects found not guilty of murder in fatal robbery of cab driver

Papa Thaim was shot and killed in his cab during an armed robbery in November 2014.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two suspects charged in the fatal robbery of a cab driver in November of 2014 have been found not guilty of murder.

On Wednesday, a jury found 17-year-old Barry Glenn Morris and 20-year-old Anu White guilty of first degree robbery, but not guilty of murder in the death of 31-year-old Papa Thiam who died from a single gunshot wound.

White agreed to the prosecution's sentencing recommendation and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He will get credit for time served and will be in prison for at least eight years before he can get out.

Since Morris is a juvenile, he's eligible for probation regardless of the seriousness of his crime. He also agreed to the prosecution's 12-year penalty recommendation, but will not be sentenced until March. The judge will decide how much of that penalty he will serve, but he could walk free because of his age.

Thiam was found shot to death inside his cab on Garden Green Way in Newburg. The prosecution tried to prove Morris pulled the trigger, but did not convince the jury.

"Obviously we were disappointed that the jury did not find them guilty of the homicide,” Prosecutor Elizabeth Jones Brown said. “We believe obviously that Barry Morris was the person who pulled the trigger so we were hoping to get a murder conviction."

Morris’ attorney Ryan Vantrease says he will be pushing for probation at the March sentencing.

"We were very relieved that the jury did not believe that Barry did this, that Barry pulled the trigger here, so were disappointed in one respect but very relieved in another,” Vantrease said.

Two other men, Larico Lovings and Quinton Lewis, have already pleaded guilty in connection to the murder and robbery. Both of them are out on probation and testified during the trial.

