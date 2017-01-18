Former Louisville Mayor Jerry Abramson to serve as executive in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former Louisville Mayor Jerry Abramson to serve as executive in residence at Bellarmine University

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Louisville Mayor Jerry Abramson has a new role: executive in residence at Bellarmine University.

According to a news release distributed by the University, Abramson will assume the role next week.

"Dr. Doris Tegart, Bellarmine’s interim president, said Abramson will teach courses on leadership and civics and be available as a guest lecturer in other classes," the news release states. "He will also develop and direct a new institute for local government leadership, which will train elected local government officials from across the nation, including city council presidents and officials serving large urban counties."

The university says Abramson will work with organizations including the National League of Cities and the National Association of Counties.

According to the news release, Abramson voiced his enthusiasm for the appointment.

"I'm excited to return to Louisville and be back on a college campus, working directly with young people," Abramson said, according to the news release. "I'm looking forward to bringing my experience in local, state and federal government to Bellarmine's students, and helping local governments across the nation innovate and better serve their communities through a new institute that I’m developing."

Abramson earned the moniker "Mayor-for-Life" after serving 21 years as Louisville's mayor -- the longest-serving mayor in the city's history. From 2011 to 2014, Abramson served as the Lieutenant Governor of Kentucky acting alongside then-governor of Kentucky, Steve Beshear. 

In 2014, Abramson left state government for Washington D.C. to serve as Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for President Obama. That appointment will end with the conclusion of President Obama's second term.

