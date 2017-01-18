Panel of experts to launch investigation of Gatlinburg fire - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Panel of experts to launch investigation of Gatlinburg fire

Photo courtesy Great Smoky Mountains National Park Photo courtesy Great Smoky Mountains National Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A panel of experts will soon launch an investigation into the Great Smoky Mountains National Park wildfire.

Fourteen people were killed and more than 1,700 buildings were damaged or destroyed from the November fire in Gatlinburg.

Park officials say the investigative panel will be made up of representatives from several agencies, including the U.S. Forest Service and a fire chief from a nearby community. The team is expected to start work in the next week or so.

Two juveniles are charged with starting the fire.

