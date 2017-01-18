Shelbyville woman sentenced to 25 years for producing, distributing child porn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Shelbyville woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for producing images of child pornography.

The U.S. attorney's office said in a news release that a federal judge last week sentenced 37-year-old Melissa Torres for enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of that conduct.

Prosecutors say Torres admitted to forcing two children to engage in sexually explicit conduct and took video of the encounter. She later distributed the video.

Police began investigating after someone found the images and contacted authorities.

According to arrest reports, 35-year-old Melissa Torres claimed that a man, 40-year-old Rafael Mendoza-Anorve, had contacted her and tried to blackmail her into creating the videos and still images, then sending them to him.

