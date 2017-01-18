AP: Michael Keaton reveals reason behind his departure from 'Bat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

AP: Michael Keaton reveals reason behind his departure from 'Batman' franchise

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2016, file photo, actor Michael Keaton poses for photographers upon arrival at the world premiere of the film 'The Beatles, Eight Days a Week' in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2016, file photo, actor Michael Keaton poses for photographers upon arrival at the world premiere of the film 'The Beatles, Eight Days a Week' in London.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Michael Keaton has revealed the reason behind his departure from the "Batman" franchise after two films.

Keaton starred as the superhero in 1989's "Batman" and 1992's "Batman Returns." Both of those films were directed by Tim Burton. Joel Schumacher was hired to direct 1995's "Batman Forever," and Keaton decided to pass on starring in that film.

Keaton said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast that the script for the film "never was good." He said he didn't understand why Schumacher "wanted to do what he wanted to do" with the film, which was lighter in tone than the first two films.

Val Kilmer stepped in as the caped crusader.

Keaton is currently starring in "The Founder," a biopic about fast food pioneer Ray Kroc.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

