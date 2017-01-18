CNN: Former First Lady Barbara Bush admitted to same hospital as - WDRB 41 Louisville News

CNN: Former First Lady Barbara Bush admitted to same hospital as George H.W. Bush

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former First Lady Barbara Bush has been admitted to the same hospital as her husband, former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, CNN is reporting on its Twitter account.

A spokesperson says Barbara Bush was admitted to the hospital after she experienced coughing and fatigue.

According to CNN, spokesperson Jim McGrath has said that former President George H.W. Bush has been at the Houston Methodist Hospital since Saturday due to shortness of breath.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

