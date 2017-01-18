Mike Linnig's Restaurant to re-open Thursday, Jan. 26 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mike Linnig's Restaurant to re-open Thursday, Jan. 26

Posted: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Mike Lennig's Facebook page Photo Courtesy: Mike Lennig's Facebook page

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville staple since 1925 re-opens next week to dish up fried fish.

Mike Linnig's Restaurant starts serving again next Thursday, Jan. 26. The restaurant has been closed since mid-November for its annual break.

The third generation of Linnigs now operate the south Louisville landmark. The popular seafood restaurant will be celebrating its 93rd season. 

It reopens at noon, just in time for lunch. 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

